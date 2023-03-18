Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Richard Scott Cooley Acquires 500 Shares

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.00 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,046. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,167. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.94. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.24 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The company has a market capitalization of $489.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 354.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

