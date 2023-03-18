Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance
DHIL stock traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.26. 17,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,167. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52-week low of $154.24 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.99 and a 200-day moving average of $177.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.95.
Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group
In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.00 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,046. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group
About Diamond Hill Investment Group
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
Read More
