Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $513.38 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $9.80 billion and $513.38 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.68 or 0.00310493 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012497 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009091 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016274 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
