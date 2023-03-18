Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $513.38 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $9.80 billion and $513.38 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.68 or 0.00310493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012497 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016274 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

