Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.62

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.62 and traded as low as $13.02. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 87,405 shares.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.
