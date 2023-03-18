Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.62

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.62 and traded as low as $13.02. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 87,405 shares.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

