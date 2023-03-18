Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DLTH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Duluth Price Performance
Duluth stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Duluth has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.11 million, a PE ratio of 98.43 and a beta of 1.14.
Duluth Company Profile
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
