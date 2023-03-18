Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DLTH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth Price Performance

Duluth stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Duluth has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.11 million, a PE ratio of 98.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duluth Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 501.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 10,586.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth about $3,094,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 43,889 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.