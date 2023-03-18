EAC Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.48 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. EAC has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $6,260.36 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EAC has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00825793 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,639.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

