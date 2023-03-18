EAC Trading 32.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. EAC has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $6,996.86 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EAC has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.44 or 0.00313935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000717 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000673 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016400 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00825793 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,639.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

