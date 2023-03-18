Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.41

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 243221 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.