Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $160.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.97. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

