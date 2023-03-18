Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 155.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ebix in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ebix Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $423.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. Ebix has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $37.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ebix

About Ebix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ebix in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 56.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Further Reading

