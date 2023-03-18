Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 155.66% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ebix in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Ebix Stock Down 7.2 %
Shares of EBIX stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $423.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. Ebix has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $37.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ebix
About Ebix
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebix (EBIX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.