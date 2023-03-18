Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.47. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

