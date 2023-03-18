Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance
Shares of EW stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.47. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
