Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0024

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $43.59 million and approximately $43,449.57 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003674 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000813 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011607 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,941,749,338 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.