Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ESI. Barclays raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Element Solutions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

