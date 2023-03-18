Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $254,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Down 2.0 %

AMGN traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.79. 7,817,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,389. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.71. The stock has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

About Amgen



Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.



