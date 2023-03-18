Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $35.72 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 10.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $35,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.17. 946,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,922. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.21. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

