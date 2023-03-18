Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $391,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after buying an additional 406,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,565,540,000 after acquiring an additional 256,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,200,398,000 after purchasing an additional 135,437 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,115,564,000 after purchasing an additional 153,451 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,127,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 181,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $9.75 on Friday, hitting $547.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,879. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $565.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $618.35. The company has a market capitalization of $210.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

