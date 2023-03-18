Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after buying an additional 1,023,733 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,718,000 after purchasing an additional 951,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,865,000 after purchasing an additional 89,844 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,417,000 after purchasing an additional 445,474 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,361,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,814,364. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

