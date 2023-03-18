Ellenbecker Investment Group Lowers Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Ellenbecker Investment Group trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 457,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 163,951 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 332,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 159,656 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. 930,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,737. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.