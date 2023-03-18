Ellenbecker Investment Group Takes $1.89 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,547 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $74,683,000.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,822,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,332. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.20.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

