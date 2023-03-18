Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.61) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Emergent BioSolutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.61) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Emergent BioSolutions’ current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emergent BioSolutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

EBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

NYSE:EBS opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $407.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.14.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 48.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

