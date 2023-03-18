Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC stock opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading

