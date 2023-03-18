Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.43. Enel Chile shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 368,715 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Enel Chile Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

Enel Chile Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENIC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Enel Chile by 1,694.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

