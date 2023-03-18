Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.43. Enel Chile shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 368,715 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Enel Chile Stock Down 5.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.
Enel Chile Company Profile
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
