EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,206. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.43. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $127.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.43 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.09%. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt acquired 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,026,000 after buying an additional 58,036 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 655.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $16,318,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $40,761,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

