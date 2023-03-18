Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys 414 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $393.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,487,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,391. The firm has a market cap of $293.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.