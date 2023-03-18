Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 35,310 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.74. 8,361,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,814,364. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.