Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 35,310 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.74. 8,361,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,814,364. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
