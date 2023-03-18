Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $20.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 9.9% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,277,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,902,304. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $108.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.82.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

