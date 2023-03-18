Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.41. 4,366,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,354. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $78.50.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

