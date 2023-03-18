Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.41. 4,366,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,354. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $78.50.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.