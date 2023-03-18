Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $3.79 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 22,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $107.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,429. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $111.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average of $105.24.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

