Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Equitable worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 109.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Equitable by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,695,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,924. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Featured Stories

