Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lightning eMotors, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lightning eMotors in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Lightning eMotors’ current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZEV. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on Lightning eMotors from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Lightning eMotors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZEV opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Lightning eMotors has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 29.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 504,245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lightning eMotors by 884.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 310,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 563.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 262,826 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 356,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 242,125 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

