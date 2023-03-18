Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lightning eMotors, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lightning eMotors in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Lightning eMotors’ current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZEV. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on Lightning eMotors from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Lightning eMotors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Lightning eMotors Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 29.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 504,245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lightning eMotors by 884.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 310,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 563.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 262,826 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 356,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 242,125 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.
About Lightning eMotors
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
