ERC20 Reaches Market Cap of $11.67 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.67 million and $768.96 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00032997 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001881 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00020078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003693 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00206840 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,993.34 or 1.00160547 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01071035 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $623.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.