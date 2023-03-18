Ergo 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $377,465.13 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00005610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $101.92 million and approximately $377,465.13 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,056.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00309159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00077548 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.47 or 0.00559744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.00488061 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,138,665 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.