Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Leslie Gillin Sells 3,759 Shares

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) Director Leslie Gillin sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $254,183.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at $243,364.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

ESTA traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $69.55. 78,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.03. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.80.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 422.08% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $43.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.86.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

