Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Stock Price Up 19.9%

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY – Get Rating) shares rose 19.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99.
Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.
