Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Evelo Biosciences Stock Down 13.4 %
Shares of EVLO opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.36.
About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
