Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of EVLO opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

About Evelo Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 132,702 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 101.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,185,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after buying an additional 8,139,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

