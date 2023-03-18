EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires Shares of 623 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Moody’s by 14.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,601 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 10.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 84.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

Moody’s stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,832. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.39. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

