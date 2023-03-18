EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $139,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,010,000 after acquiring an additional 445,698 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,611,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after acquiring an additional 301,381 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $237.56. 1,474,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,013. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

