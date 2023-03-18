Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Shares Down 1.2%

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.69 and last traded at $36.69. Approximately 106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

EIFZF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

