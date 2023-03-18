Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Boosted by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,054,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 502,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $99.84 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.43. The company has a market cap of $406.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

