Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Trading Up 2%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Rating) were up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.81. Approximately 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Farmers Bankshares Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28.

Farmers Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Farmers Bankshares Company Profile

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

