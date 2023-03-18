Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

FSS stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 17.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

