Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.41 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 399,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.