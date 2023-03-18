Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.
Federated Hermes Stock Performance
FHI stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes
In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.4% during the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 399,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
Federated Hermes Company Profile
Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
