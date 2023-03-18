FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74, RTT News reports. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx updated its FY23 guidance to $13.80-14.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $14.60-$15.20 EPS.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX traded up $16.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.31. 12,660,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.14 and a 200 day moving average of $181.63. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

