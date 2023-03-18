FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74, RTT News reports. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx updated its FY23 guidance to $13.80-14.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $14.60-$15.20 EPS.

FedEx Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $220.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

