FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74, RTT News reports. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx updated its FY23 guidance to $13.80-14.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $14.60-$15.20 EPS.

FedEx Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of FDX opened at $220.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.63. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at FedEx

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

