FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $218.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.75.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded up $16.26 on Friday, reaching $220.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,660,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,000. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.63.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

