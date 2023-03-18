Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Trading Up 1.9%

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.31. Approximately 1,963 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62. The company has a market cap of $26.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 364.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (FSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FSMO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

