First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.
First American Financial Stock Performance
First American Financial stock opened at $51.39 on Thursday. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First American Financial by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First American Financial Company Profile
First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.
