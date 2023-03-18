First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Director John A. Heffern Buys 3,000 Shares

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPGet Rating) Director John A. Heffern acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $985,630.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

FBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 121.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

