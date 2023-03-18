First Citizens Financial Corp Buys 153 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

MTUM stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,754,354 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.13.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.